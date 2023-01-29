Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 123 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FMC were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.62. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

