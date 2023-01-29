Spire Wealth Management Has $772,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $239.28 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $290.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.