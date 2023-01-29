Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.8 %

BABA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.