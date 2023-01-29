Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 991 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $100,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.76) to £135 ($167.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $65.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.