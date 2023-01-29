Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 8.1 %

Hasbro stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.