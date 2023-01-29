Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CBRE Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.