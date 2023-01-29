Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Waters by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

