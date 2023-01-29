Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 503,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.66 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $57.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.