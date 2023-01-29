674 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $425.07 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.66.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,549 shares of company stock worth $37,233,959. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

