Commerce Bank Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $155.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

