Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

