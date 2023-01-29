Creative Planning Purchases 1,281 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Creative Planning increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $147.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $237.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average is $168.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

