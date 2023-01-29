Empirical Finance LLC Buys 428 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 172,438 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

