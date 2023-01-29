Empirical Finance LLC Has $254,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

PKG stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.29.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

