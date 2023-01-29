Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,505 shares of company stock worth $9,842,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $422.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.35 and its 200 day moving average is $389.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

