Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

