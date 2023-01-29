Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.