Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 410 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $18,450,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $339.61 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $358.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.08.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

