Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 54,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

