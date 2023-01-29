Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

