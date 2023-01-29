Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $195.39 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

