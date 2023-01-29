Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

