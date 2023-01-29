Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 373,651 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,601 shares of company stock worth $13,493,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

