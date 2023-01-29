Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $347.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $406.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.