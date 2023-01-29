Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 293,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.