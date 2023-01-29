Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Paylocity worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

