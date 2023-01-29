Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $176,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Haleon

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

