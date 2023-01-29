Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 10,677 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,599,000 after acquiring an additional 997,840 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

