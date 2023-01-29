Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

