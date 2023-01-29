Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,114 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,114 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Ashland worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 490.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

Shares of ASH opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

