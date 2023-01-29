Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.