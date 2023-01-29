JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,780,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,785,000 after acquiring an additional 259,671 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $411.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

