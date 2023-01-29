Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN opened at $98.69 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

