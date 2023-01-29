Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

NYSE CTLT opened at $53.65 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.