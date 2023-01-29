Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,140 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.