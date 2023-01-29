Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,040 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

