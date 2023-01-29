Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,335 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $129.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

