Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock worth $233,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

