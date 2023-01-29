Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

