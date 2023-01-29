Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BUD opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.