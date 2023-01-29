Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

About ExlService



ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

