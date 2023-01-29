Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 275 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,545,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Spotify Technology Profile

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $208.49.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

