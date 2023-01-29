Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.13.
Equifax Stock Performance
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.
Equifax Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.