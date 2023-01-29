Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $166.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

