The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $353.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.