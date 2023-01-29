Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 14,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

