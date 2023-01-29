Jump Financial LLC Boosts Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Azenta worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $2,113,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $93.39.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. Research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

