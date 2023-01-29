Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 799,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,354,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,344,000 after purchasing an additional 634,451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.5 %

ADM opened at $83.63 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

