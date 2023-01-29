Jump Financial LLC Acquires 14,688 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Alteryx worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alteryx Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.