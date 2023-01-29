Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 191 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.79 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

